Pahalgam terror attack: Karnataka couple’s final moments captured in video, before the wife pleaded to terrorists, 'Kill me too'

A family vacation turned into a nightmare on Tuesday when Manjunath, a tourist from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was shot dead in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. He had travelled to the valley with his wife Pallavi and their young son.

Pallavi, still reeling from the trauma, described the terrifying moment. “Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes,” she said. “It still feels like a bad dream.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to her, local civilians rushed to help immediately after the incident. “Three local people rescued me,” she said, expressing gratitude even amid unimaginable grief.

The attackers, she alleged, appeared to be targeting Hindus. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’,” she recalled.

Moments right before the attack

In a video taken just a day before the attack, the couple could be seen enjoying their Kashmir visit, taking a shikara ride and speaking fondly about staying on a houseboat—highlighting just how quickly joy turned into tragedy.

J&K: Final video of Shivamogga’s Manjunath, killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam 💔



His wife Pallavi told a news channel – “I told the terrorists, you killed my husband, kill me too.”



To this, the terrorists replied – “We won’t kill you, go and tell Modi.”… pic.twitter.com/C3sLgux14X — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) April 22, 2025

Pallavi has urged the authorities to bring her husband’s body home as soon as possible. “The body can’t be brought down easily. It needs to be airlifted. We want it brought back immediately,” she appealed.

Advertisement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the attack in a post on X. “Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi,” he wrote.

“We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” the Chief Minister added.