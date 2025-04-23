Pahalgam terror attack: NIA team in Srinagar to probe violence, Pakistan minister says 'home grown' forces behind incident -- Top points to know

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials has arrived in Srinagar to investigate the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 2 foreign nationals. The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police has also sought information from telcos about the mobile numbers that were active in the area at the time of the incident.
The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF have cordoned off the area and security has been bolstered. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after cutting his Saudi Arabia visit short due to the terror attack in Pahalgam. He had a brief meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and foreign secretary Vikram Misri at the Delhi airport.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top points to know
- Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan has no connection with the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. He blamed India for fomenting unrest within the country.
- “These are home-grown, the people are asking for their rights. Hindutva forces are exploiting the people, repressing minorities and exploiting Christians and Buddhists. They are being killed, this is a revolution against that, it is because of this that such activities are happening there,” Asif said.
- He further said that Pakistan has provided evidence on many occasions of India's alleged involvement in the unrest within Pakistan.
- “We have evidence gathered almost daily that we have given – not once but on many occasions – that India is sponsoring unrest in Balochistan and other areas [of Pakistan]. Whether they are doing it sitting in Afghanistan or elsewhere, there is a long history of India sponsoring unrest in Pakistan,” he said.
- Intelligence agencies have identified The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Saifullah Kasuri aka Khalid along with two Rawalkot-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders as the main plotters behind the Pahalgam attack, as per India Today.
- Pakistani and local Kashmiri terrorists were involved in the terror attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. With the assistance of local sleeper cells, the terrorists conducted a proper reccee of the area before the barbaric attack, as per sources.
- Schools across Jammu and Kashmir are closed today to observe one day of mourning.
- Markets across Handwara and Kupwara are shut after a bandh call in the union territory to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.
- The Indian Army has deployed ALH Dhruv helicopters for counter-terrorism operations in Srinagar. The choppers have been grounded for more than 2 months after a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Gujarat's Porbandar.
- Chinese Ambassador to India offered condolences to the bereaved families. “Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms," the Chinese Ambassador said in a post on X.