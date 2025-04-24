Pahalgam terror attack: NSE pledges ₹1 crore for families of victims 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and the bourse pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives," Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, wrote on X (formally Twitter). "In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time."

We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22,2025 where 26 people lost their lives. In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time.… — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) April 24, 2025

Trader associations calls for Delhi bandh

Trade associations of Delhi have called for a “complete shutdown” of markets in the national capital on April 25 in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam, CAIT said on April 24.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in Delhi on 25 April,” CAIT said.

Trade associations in Delhi held a candle march at Connaught Place today to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) also declared a ‘bandh’ across the national capital for Friday, with more than 100 markets expected to remain closed. Over 100 trade organisations participated in the protest, wearing black armbands to show their support.

The markets supporting Friday's shutdown include Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Hindustan Mercantile (Chandni Chowk), Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi, a statement from CTI said. Various merchant associations from the cloth, spice, utensil and bullion markets will also take part in the 'bandh', it added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh has called for a Delhi bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and to express solidarity with the victims. The traders' body expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing of innocent tourists in what it described as a peaceful region.

The call for a bandh has been supported by nearly all major trade bodies in the city, it said. Earlier, traders from across Delhi gathered at Chandni Chowk for a candlelight march and raised slogans such as 'Atankwad Khatam Karo' (end terrorism).

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have expressed solidarity with the government in the aftermath of terrorist attack in Pahalgam.