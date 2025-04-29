Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC; Khawaja Asif says 'military action by India imminent' -- Top points to know

The Pakistan Army on Monday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth time in a row. As Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire, its defence minister Khawaja Asif said that an Indian military strike is imminent after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.
On April 22, 5-6 terrorists associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.
Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments so far
- The Pakistani military resorted to unprovoked firing in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor sectors respectively, as per officials.
- The Indian Army responded to the unprovoked in a measured and effective manner, as per officials.
- April has seen a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, with at least 7 reported incidents so far.
- Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that an Indian military strike was imminent after the deadly Pahalgam attack. While speaking to news agency Reuters, Asif said: "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So, in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken."
- He also said that Pakistan is on "high alert", while adding Islamabad would use its arsenal of nuclear weapons only if there is a "direct threat to its existence" though he did not give any details on the intelligence or the developments that could have led to this conclusion.
- Pakistan's deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar pledged to take "all appropriate steps" to safeguard the country's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). India suspended the IWT after the Pahalgam attack.
- Dar chaired a high-level meeting on the IWT, which was attended by Law and Justice and Water Resources Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, senior officials, and technical experts, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Office.
- Defence minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and briefed him on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the military's preparedness following the Pahalgam attack.
- In response to the carnage in Pahalgam, India not only suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) but has also downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan.
- Other measures taken by India against Pakistan include the immediate closure of the integrated check post at Attari border and cancellation of SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistan.