Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan govt X account withheld in India, high-level MHA meeting underway -- Top points to know

Elon Musk-led X has withheld the official account of the Government of Pakistan following a legal demand from the Ministry of Information Technology, India Today reported citing sources.
Users who tried to access the account are getting a message, which reads: "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."
The development comes in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, lost their lives.
- The official X account of Pakistani government -- @GovtofPakistan -- has been withheld in India. The IT Ministry had requested the Elon Musk-led X to block Government of Pakistan's account in India.
- The Pakistan government's official X account has been withheld in India on multiple occasions in the past -- in July and October 2022.
- A high-level meeting is currently underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs, with Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau, and Chief of R&AW in attendance, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
- As per intelligence inputs accessed by India Today, Indian security forces have identified 42 terrorist launch pads and training camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Pahalgam attack. These facilities have been under close surveillance by Indian agencies for months.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a comprehensive briefing, including the operational options and strategic recommendations being considered. Tactical options including precision surveillance expansion and reinforcement of the counter-infiltration grid are under consideration.
- The US State Department has repeated its "do not travel" advisory for Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack.
- The advisory flagged risks of terrorist attacks and civil unrest in the union territory, particularly in areas along the Line of Control (LOC). It also listed popular tourist destinations such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam as volatile areas.
- Pakistan has issued a notification to conduct a surface-to-surface missile test off the Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources. Sources added that Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on all the developments.
- An all-party meeting on national security will be held at 6 pm today at the Parliament building in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.
- Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent his party at the all-party meeting today. Shinde will express the Shiv Sena's strong stance on national unity and security and reaffirm the party's unwavering support for every citizen affected by the attack.