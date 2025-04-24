Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's top diplomat summoned in Delhi; Khawaja Asif says, 'You might remember Abhinandan'

India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi Saad Ahmad Warraich and handed over the formal Persona Non Grata note for Pakistani military diplomats, news agency ANI reported citing sources. They have one week to leave the country.

The action comes after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commisison in Delhi are declared as persona non grata.

In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security, resulting in these diplomatic measures. Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam resulted in 26 deaths, including 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen.

Additionally, India will withdraw its own military advisors from Islamabad, annulling these positions.

"India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Servicde Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Misri added.

The Integrated Check Post at Attari will close immediately, allowing those who crossed with valid endorsements to return by 1 May 2025. The Indus Waters Treaty is suspended until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.

Pakistanis will no longer travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. All issued SVES visas are cancelled, with holders required to leave India within 48 hours.

The Indian and Pakistani High Commissions will reduce personnel to 30 by 1 May 2025. India's government remains resolute in bringing the attack's perpetrators to justice and holding their sponsors accountable.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that if India does anything, Pakistan will respond.

"If India tries to create any situation, we are in a position to respond. You might remember Abhinandan when Pakistan's airspace was violated before," he said while speaking to a Pakistani news channel.

In 2019, the then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was flying a MiG-21 as part of a sortie that took place to intercept airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan Air Force.

After he got engaged in a dogfight with the Pakistani Air Force, his plane was brought down. He was in Pakistan's captivity for 3 days before returning to India on March 1, 2019.

In order to respond to India's statement after the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold a meeting of the country's National Security Committee on Thursday.