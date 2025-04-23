Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi cancels scheduled Kanpur visit, photos of 3 terrorists released -- Points to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanpur on Thursday was cancelled in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. During this visit, Modi was supposed to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon left at least 26 people dead and several others injured. Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old businessman from Kanpur who got married just two months back on February 12, was among those gunned down in Pahalgam.

