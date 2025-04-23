Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi cancels scheduled Kanpur visit, photos of 3 terrorists released -- Points to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanpur on Thursday was cancelled in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. During this visit, Modi was supposed to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore.
The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon left at least 26 people dead and several others injured. Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old businessman from Kanpur who got married just two months back on February 12, was among those gunned down in Pahalgam.
Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments
- The Prime Minister, however, will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Bihar's Madhubani on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas on Thursday.
- President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled two-day visit to Assam has also been postponed following the attack in Pahalgam. She was slated to reach Guwahati on Thursday evening to participate in 2 official functions the next Friday.
- "We received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informing us of the postponement of the visit due to the attack. It will be rescheduled at a later date," an official of the Assam Governor's Secretariat told PTI.
- AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed an intelligence failure for the attack, saying it was more dangerous and painful than Pulwama.
- Security agencies have released a photo as well as sketches of the suspected terrorists behind the attack. The three terrorists have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.
- Security measures have been beefed up outside the Pakistani High Commission in view of possible protests. Senior officials visited the spot to assess the situation and social media is also being closely monitored.
- As per intelligence sources, the attack was executed with military precision and was supported by advanced logistical coordination.
- At least 5-6 terrorists, donning camouflage outfits and kurta-pyjamas, came to the Baisaran meadow from the dense pine forest surrounding the valley and opened fire with AK-47s.
- Forensic analysis and survivor testimonies confirmed the use of military-grade weapons, suggesting the attackers were well-equipped and professionally trained.
- Advanced communication devices were also recovered from the site, indicating a high level of coordination and external logistical support.
- The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, describing it as retaliation against “demographic engineering” in Kashmir, specifically referencing the resettlement of Indian citizens in the region after the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.