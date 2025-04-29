In response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

The meeting comes just a day before Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold another meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). PM Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of the earth" and inflict the harshest punishment on them.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Prime Minister on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The briefing came as India mulled its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22.

There was no official word on Singh's nearly 40-minute meeting with PM Modi. On Sunday, the prime minister said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike. The Pakistani military has resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the last four days and Indian troops responded to them effectively.

After the terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.