Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi likely to hold Cabinet meet today, Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short US visit -- Points to know

At least 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday. Most of those killed were tourists, including 2 foreign nations.

The terror attack took place at 2:30 pm on Tuesday when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigues, opened fire on tourists in Baisaran meadow, a popular spot in Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a Cabinet meeting on the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) terror attack today, India Today reported citing sources. PM Modi cut short his 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia and departed for New Delhi on Tuesday. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the US and Peru and will depart for India at the earliest, as per the Finance Ministry. She arrived in the US on Sunday for a six-day visit, after which she was scheduled to travel to Peru for a five-day trip. Following the terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level meeting, which was attended by the Home Secretary, senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs. J&K officials, including the Director General of Police, were also present in the meeting virtually. Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Srinagar to Mumbai on Wednesday. Other Air India flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule. "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, 23rd April. Details of the two flights are as under: Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM; Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon. Booking for these flights are now open," Air India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The airline also offered complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30. Budget airline IndiGo also issued a travel advisory in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. "We have extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," the post added.

