Pahalgam terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day Saudi Arabia trip after the horrific Pahalgam attack. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cut short her 11-day trip to US-Peru to return to the country. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah about the attack that claimed 26 lives.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Terrorists attacked a prime tourist location in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, out of which most were tourists. Several others were injured. Two foreigners – from UAE and Nepal – along with two locals were among the deceased.

What has unfolded since the Pahalgam attack: