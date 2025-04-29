Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to chair second meeting on incident, counter-terror ops underway in J&K -- Top points to know

Tensions between India and Pakistan have worsened after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. As New Delhi continues to tighten the noose around Islamabad, the Pakistani Army has continuously violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for 5 days in a row.
India took stern diplomatic measures against Pakistan including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the cancellation of SAARC visa privileges for Pakistanis after Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) proxy outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) took the responsibility for the attack.
Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments to know
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set chair another important meeting on the Pahalgam attack. This meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am tomorrow.
- Intense counter-terrorism operations are currently underway at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
- The Indian government is actively considering closing its airspace for Pakistani airlines. Due to this, Pakistani airlines will have to take longer routes via China and Sri Lanka.
- The Government of India has banned the twitter account of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for spreading disinformation and fake news on J&K and for supporting and sponsoring terrorism in India.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the attack was meticulously coordinated, with 2 terrorists entering through the main gate whereas the third one entered through the exit gate.
- Paid and encrypted mobile applications were used for terrorist communication during the attack with handlers across the border in Pakistan.
- Only three terrorists opened fire during the Pahalgam terror attack. Videos and images of these 3 assailants are currently available with officials, as per agencies.
- Pakistani intelligence agency ISI used Kashmiri terrorists based in Pakistan to coordinate and guide ground terror operations in India. Known militant Adil Thoker was recently spotted in South Kashmir after returning from Pakistan, which suggests local support, as per intel sources.
- After fresh threats of terror attacks after the Pahalgam massacre, the J&K government on Tuesday shut down 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley including Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Verinag Garden, and Sinthan Top.
- Popular hotels and resorts including Padshapal Resorts, Cherry Tree Resort, Eco Village Resort, and Forest Hill Cottage have also been asked to suspend operations.