Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to chair 'super cabinet' meet today, Pak's legal action over IWT suspension in works -- Top points to know

Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Pakistan claims to have "credible evidence" of an imminent Indian military action, warning of severe consequences.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday called a security meeting and granted the military full operational freedom for retaliation. Anti-terror operations are ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir, amidst continued unprovoked border fire from Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the incident, questioning various individuals connected to the attack site.

