'Pulwama 2 moment for India': Ex-J&K DGP calls for Israel-style retaliation after Pahalgam attack

Shesh Paul Vaid, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir Police, on Wednesday called the Pahalgam attack a "Pulwama 2 moment for India". The terror attack left 26 civilians, including 2 foreign nationals dead, sending shockwaves across the country.

SP Vaid said that this was a well-planned attack and went onto claim that these were Pakistan Special Service Group (SSG) commandos dressed as terrorists. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said: "I believe that this is Pulwama 2 moment for India. This is attack is not any co-incidence; it is a well-planned attack. I have said this earlier too... these are Pakistan SSG commandos dressed as terrorists."

VIDEO | Pahalgam terror attack: Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid says, "I believe that this is Pulwama 2 moment for India. This is attack is not any co-incidence; it is a well-planned attack. I have said this earlier too... these are Pakistan SSG commandos dressed as… pic.twitter.com/qXhA4jfpUO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2025

The attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam is being touted as the deadliest attack on civilians since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Pulwama attack claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials as well as the perpetrator Adil Ahmad Dar.

Advertisement

The responsibility for Pulwama attack, which dealt a death blow to India-Pakistan relations, was claimed by Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Citing Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's 'jugular vein' comment on Kashmir, he said that India's response to this attack should be akin to Israel's response to the October 7 attacks last year.

"A couple of days ago, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir made a statement, and you see such kind of an attack here... Asim Munir is using 'jihad' language, the attack has been carried in a similar way. The response should be similar to what Israel did after Hamas attack. There should be an appropriate response."

Pakistan Army chief's speech that raised red flags

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention on April 16, the Pakistani Army Chief described Kashmir as Islamabad's "jugular vein".

Advertisement

"Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle," he told the gathering of Pakistanis who are based abroad.

General Munir also told the overseas Pakistanis that they were the country's ambassadors and must not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture". He even went onto defend the two-nation theory that was the basis for the Partition in 1947.

"Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, that's where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid. We are two nations, we are not one nation."