Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh to chair all-party meeting today; Which major leaders will attend?

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the government will convene an all-party meeting at 6 pm on Thursday at the Parliament Annexe to discuss the national security implications and political response.

According to sources cited by news agency PTI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair the meeting, where one leader from each major political party is expected to participate. Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have reached out to opposition leaders ahead of the meeting. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also been tasked with inviting political representatives.

Singh is expected to brief party leaders on the brutal attack in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, which targeted tourists and is being described as one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in recent years.

PM Modi's CCS meet

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a two-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting, which began around 6 pm and concluded by 8:30 pm on Wednesday, involved a detailed briefing from Amit Shah on the Pahalgam attack and deliberations on strategic countermeasures.

The high-level CCS meeting focused on intelligence inputs, cross-border infiltration risks, and the need for enhanced civilian protection measures in the region. It underscores the Centre’s urgency in coordinating a unified political and security response to the growing threat of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

MEA's strike on Pak

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Indus Water Treaty would stand suspended and the Attari checkpost would be shut for now. This was decided at the CCS meeting in New Delhi.

MEA stated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan ceases cross-border terror activities. As a result, all technical discussions, data sharing and approvals for projects under the World Bank-facilitated agreement have been put on pause.

India also declared the military advisors posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, effectively expelling them from the country. In a related move, the Government of India has also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visa exemption scheme.