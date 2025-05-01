Pahalgam terror attack: Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe, NIA chief visits incident site -- Top points to know

India is exploring further retaliation against Pakistan after implementing extensive diplomatic and strategic measures, including downgrading ties, closing key border routes, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and expelling Pakistani military attaches from New Delhi.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi conducted cabinet meetings and granted the Armed Forces "full operational freedom" following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where five to six terrorists targeted tourists. This incident is among the deadliest civilian attacks in the Kashmir Valley recently.
Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments so far
- The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. The top court said that such a move demoralises the forces and that the "sensitivity" of the issue should have been looked into before filing a petition of this nature.
- "Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards your country also. This is the crucial hour when each and every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don't demoralise the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue," Justice Surya Kant said.
- The court further said that a retired Supreme Court judge does not have the expertise to investigate and can only adjudicate.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) boss on Thursday visited the Baisaran Valley along with a team to inspect the site of the terror attack.
- As per NIA sources, terrorists may still be present in Jammu and Kashmir. The central agency's probe is focusing on the possibility that more terrorists were hiding in the shadows during the firing to provide cover fire in case security forces approached.
- Terrorrists reportedly conducted reconnaissance of 3 locations in the area a week before the attack. While one of the terrorists surveyed the amusement park in Pahalgam, the plan to attack the site was dropped due to heightened security, as per NIA sources.
- The Indian Navy is carrying out exercises in the Arabian Sea within its Exclusive Economic Zone, with warships on alert against any unusual activity. Multiple anti-ship and anti-aircraft firings have been conducted in the region of late, India Today reported citing defence sources.
- The official Instagram account of Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been blocked in India following a "legal request".
- Users in India trying to access his page are getting the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."
- India has also blocked the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, Ali Fazal, Iqra Aziz, and Ayeza Khan.