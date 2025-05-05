Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorist hideout busted, IEDs destroyed in J&K's Poonch. Details here

Security forces have uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets. The operation was carried out jointly by the army and the J-K police's special operations group in the Suranthal area of Surankote. The IEDs, ranging from half-a-kilogram to five kilograms, were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion, effectively preventing potential attacks in the border district.

The recovered IEDs were ingeniously hidden, with two packed in steel buckets and three in tiffin boxes. Additional items found at the site included five packets of urea, a five-litre gas cylinder, a binocular, woollen caps, blankets, and various other supplies, indicating a well-stocked hideout. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region.

In a separate but related development, the death of Imtiyaz Ahmed, suspected of being involved with a Lashkar-e-Taiba sleeper cell, has drawn significant attention. Ahmed reportedly drowned in the Vaishow stream while attempting to flee police custody. His family disputes the police account, alleging custodial killing, which has ignited outrage across Jammu and Kashmir.

This incident has prompted political leaders to demand accountability. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticised the authorities, stating that if a singular act of violence leads to arbitrary actions like home demolitions and arrests of civilians, then the perpetrators have already achieved their objectives.

The incident has been compared to the previous case of the bodies of three missing Gujjar youths from Kulgam being recovered from the Vaishow stream. It remains under investigation, with public outcry calling for transparency.

State Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo has demanded a judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Ahmed's death. She was quoted saying, "There should be a judicial probe (into Magray’s death) so that the truth comes out," emphasising the need for clarity and justice.

On April 22, terrorists attacked Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, resulting in at least 26 deaths, primarily among tourists, and numerous injuries.