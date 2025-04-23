World leaders poured in their condolences and condemned the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day Saudi Arabia visit cut short his trip and returned to India. He met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting.
Leaders from across the globe, including US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, condemned the Pahalgam attack.
"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" said Trump. He also had a telephonic call with PM Modi.
Meanwhile, JD Vance, who is in India, said, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”
Putin, in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi condemned the attack and said the ‘brutal crime’ has no justification.
Italian PM Georgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with Indian people, while UK PM Keir Starmer called the attack “utterly devastating”.
On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a meadow, a popular tourist destination, near Pahalgam. This was the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.