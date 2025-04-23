World leaders poured in their condolences and condemned the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day Saudi Arabia visit cut short his trip and returned to India. He met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar upon his arrival. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Leaders from across the globe, including US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, condemned the Pahalgam attack.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" said Trump. He also had a telephonic call with PM Modi.

Meanwhile, JD Vance, who is in India, said, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Advertisement

Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack. https://t.co/cUAyMXje5A — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 22, 2025

Putin, in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi condemned the attack and said the ‘brutal crime’ has no justification.

Italian PM Georgia Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with Indian people, while UK PM Keir Starmer called the attack “utterly devastating”.

The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating.



My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 22, 2025

My dear friend @narendramodi,

I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families.

Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 22, 2025

The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives.



My deepest condolences to @narendramodi and every Indian heart grieving today.



Yet I know that India’s spirit is unbreakable.



You will stand strong in this ordeal.



And Europe will stand with you. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 22, 2025

We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery for all the injured. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people of India. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) April 22, 2025

New Zealand strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We send our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and to the Indian people. We stand with our Indian friends at this difficult time.



- WP — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) April 23, 2025

We strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on tourists in #Kashmir. There is no justification for the killing of innocent people. Germany stands with India in these difficult hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) April 22, 2025

This was a horrific attack. We extend our condolences to the families of those who died & our prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly. https://t.co/bkRjQmdQGU — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 22, 2025

Ukraine is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J&K, 🇮🇳. We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable. — UKR Embassy in India (@UkrembInd) April 22, 2025

Your Excellency, @narendramodi



I am deeply saddened to learn about the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that has left scores dead and many more injured. This heinous act of violence is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of extremism.



I unequivocally condemn this… — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) April 22, 2025

Deepest condolences to the people and the Government of India over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India. — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) April 22, 2025

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 22, 2025

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a meadow, a popular tourist destination, near Pahalgam. This was the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.