United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a bid to ease the tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack, dialled up Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jaishankar said Guterres unequivocally condemned the terror attack, while Sharif said he rejected India’s “baseless accusations”.

“Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” said Jaishankar.

Sharif, on the other hand, said, “Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres this evening. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. I urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions. Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged.”

Pakistan had earlier called for a neutral and transparent investigation into the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Sharif had said that the Pahalgam attacks are “yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt”. He called Pakistan a responsible country that is open to participating in a neutral, transparent and credible investigation.

"If neutral people of any third country carry out a probe into this incident, we are ready to cooperate with them,” reiterated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The US had also encouraged India and Pakistan to work together towards a responsible resolution. Iran, meanwhile, offered to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Pahalgam terror attack. "Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

Meanwhile, downgrading its diplomatic ties with Pakistan, New Delhi put the Indus Water Treaty into abeyance, and announced the closing of the Attari border, declared military advisors posted at the Pakistan High Commission as persona non-grata, and revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Pakistan also closed its airspace and cancelled all bilateral treaties, as well as the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs today amid reports that India is also likely to close off its airspace for Pakistani flights. Pakistani ministers have, moreover, said that they expect India to retaliate in the next 24-36 hours.