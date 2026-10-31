'Paid for luxury, got a lemon...': Gautam Singhania warns buyers over Maserati's 'bad service'

Beneath the glossy showcase of Italian design and heritage, Singhania alleges a severe breakdown in customer care, accusing the carmaker of completely ignoring existing owners who faced critical issues before the brand's latest push.

Targeting the luxury brand’s post-sales operations, Singhania revealed that his own unresolved car complaints have fallen on deaf ears, with even newly appointed local dealers unable to fix the problems.

Re-entering India without fixing past blunders isn't a strategy—it’s an insult to the car community. You can’t build a brand on abandoned customers. #MaseratiIndia #AfterSales @MaseratiIndia @Maserati_HQ @ketan_auto @sharmisthaET — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) October 31, 2026

"You buy a supercar for the thrill of driving, not the frustration of chasing service managers who have no solutions," Singhania stated, calling Maserati's after-sales support an "absolute disaster" and asserting that high price tags and carbon fiber count for little if a manufacturer fails to back its engineering.

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Characterising his ownership experience as getting a "lemon" despite paying premium prices, the industrialist cautioned that re-entering the market without fixing past blunders is an insult to the local car community.

Maserati is an Italian luxury automotive manufacturer owned by Stellantis that officially operates a dedicated performance-oriented portfolio in India. Distributed across regional networks like Maserati North India in New Delhi and Navnit Motors in Mumbai, the brand blends traditional Italian craftsmanship with high-performance internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric powertrains.

Maserati officially offers a highly performance-oriented product portfolio in India, spanning luxury SUVs, grand tourers, electric vehicles, and track-inspired supercars. The brand recently updated its core lineup in the country, introducing fresh facelifts and the high-end GT2 Stradale

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The copy will be updated with Maserati's reaction when the company shares the same.