Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Paid for luxury, got a lemon...': Gautam Singhania warns buyers over Maserati's 'bad service'

'Paid for luxury, got a lemon...': Gautam Singhania warns buyers over Maserati's 'bad service'

Targeting the luxury brand’s post-sales operations, Singhania revealed that his own unresolved car complaints have fallen on deaf ears, with even newly appointed local dealers unable to fix the problems.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 1:50 PM IST
'Paid for luxury, got a lemon...': Gautam Singhania warns buyers over Maserati's 'bad service'Maserati is an Italian luxury automotive manufacturer owned by Stellantis that officially operates a dedicated performance-oriented portfolio in India.

Billionaire industrialist and Raymond Group CMD Gautam Singhania has launched a scathing, multi-front attack on Italian luxury carmaker Maserati, issuing a stern warning to prospective Indian buyers to "think twice" as the marque attempts a high-profile relaunch in the country.

The public tirade comes at a critical juncture as Maserati rolls out aggressive marketing pushes, new vehicle launches, and fresh dealership networks across major Indian hubs.

Advertisement

Beneath the glossy showcase of Italian design and heritage, Singhania alleges a severe breakdown in customer care, accusing the carmaker of completely ignoring existing owners who faced critical issues before the brand's latest push.

Targeting the luxury brand’s post-sales operations, Singhania revealed that his own unresolved car complaints have fallen on deaf ears, with even newly appointed local dealers unable to fix the problems.

"You buy a supercar for the thrill of driving, not the frustration of chasing service managers who have no solutions," Singhania stated, calling Maserati's after-sales support an "absolute disaster" and asserting that high price tags and carbon fiber count for little if a manufacturer fails to back its engineering.

Advertisement

Characterising his ownership experience as getting a "lemon" despite paying premium prices, the industrialist cautioned that re-entering the market without fixing past blunders is an insult to the local car community.

Maserati is an Italian luxury automotive manufacturer owned by Stellantis that officially operates a dedicated performance-oriented portfolio in India. Distributed across regional networks like Maserati North India in New Delhi and Navnit Motors in Mumbai, the brand blends traditional Italian craftsmanship with high-performance internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric powertrains.

Maserati officially offers a highly performance-oriented product portfolio in India, spanning luxury SUVs, grand tourers, electric vehicles, and track-inspired supercars. The brand recently updated its core lineup in the country, introducing fresh facelifts and the high-end GT2 Stradale

Advertisement

The copy will be updated with Maserati's reaction when the company shares the same.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more