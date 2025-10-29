'Pak airspace closure had an impact of ₹4,000 crore': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says Europe, US routes were hit

Air India has faced a significant financial setback due to the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. The restriction, which began after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, required the airline to reroute several international flights, driving up operational costs.

Wilson highlighted that these changes have led to an estimated loss of ₹4,000 crore for the carrier, compounding an already challenging year for Air India. "(Pak) airspace closure causing an impact of ₹4000 crore to Air India," Campbell said at an event.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The operational impact of the Pakistani airspace closure has also been substantial, as the Tata-owned airline had to reroute flights to Europe and North America, leading to longer journey times and increased fuel consumption.

Crew costs have also risen as a consequence of the detour, with flights now taking between 60 to 90 minutes longer on average. This has affected both commercial and military flights registered or operated by India and Pakistan.

The move to restrict airspace usage followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Both India and Pakistan responded by banning each other's aircraft from their respective airspaces. The ban applies broadly, encompassing all commercial and military aircraft.

The situation vis-à-vis Pakistan airspace closure is not likely to get better any time soon. Pakistan recently issued a notice to air missions (NOTAM), covering a larger part of its airspace, before an Indian tri-services exercise in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Advertisement

As per the NOTAM, flights have been restricted due to planned military exercises. The notice came after the Pakistan Navy chief visited Sir Creek over the weekend to inspect troops and check preparedness. India has planned a major tri-services exercise, with a NOTAM issued from October 30 to November 11 for large parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, as per media reports.