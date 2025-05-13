Pak High Commission official declared persona non grata, told to leave India in 24 hours

India has expelled a Pakistani diplomat from the High Commission in New Delhi, declaring him persona non grata for engaging in activities "not in keeping with his official status." The official was ordered to leave within 24 hours, as New Delhi escalated its diplomatic offensive against Islamabad amid renewed tensions over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Persona non grata, a Latin term meaning “unwelcome person,” is the strongest diplomatic censure a host country can issue, requiring a foreign diplomat or official to leave its territory, typically within days.

Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), this can be done at any time and without explanation. While often invoked in cases of espionage or actions deemed hostile to the host nation’s interests, it can also serve as a symbolic gesture of displeasure. Once declared persona non grata, the individual loses diplomatic privileges and immunity, and if not recalled by their country, is no longer recognized as part of the diplomatic mission.

The expulsion comes as India hardened its long-standing position on Jammu and Kashmir, firmly rejecting any third-party mediation and insisting the only issue open for dialogue with Pakistan is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure.

“The outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied territory by Pakistan,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing Tuesday, reiterating India's national stance that all matters related to Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored this message Monday night in his first national address since Operation Sindoor—India's military response to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. In his address, the Prime Minister ruled out talks on Kashmir beyond terrorism and the status of Pak-occupied Kashmir, asserting, “Terror and talks can't go together... terror and trade can't happen together... terror and water can't flow together."

His reference to water highlighted the ongoing suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, with Pakistan reportedly seeking its reactivation as a precondition to ceasefire talks.

The diplomatic row also comes against the backdrop of renewed mediation offers from U.S. President Donald Trump, who, in a recent social media post, claimed credit for the ceasefire and offered to broker a solution to the Kashmir dispute. India, however, rejected Trump’s overtures—just as it did in 2019—asserting no such request had been made and that Kashmir remains strictly a bilateral issue.