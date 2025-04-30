Pakistan airspace closure could cost Indian airlines Rs 307 crore monthly: Report

The recent closure of Pakistan's airspace to Indian airlines, following the Pahalgam terror attack, could impose significant financial burdens on Indian carriers. The move, announced by Pakistan amid escalating tensions, is projected to increase operational costs by around Rs 307 crore monthly due to longer flight durations and higher fuel consumption.

According to a PTI analysis, airlines operating international flights from northern Indian cities will face weekly additional expenses of approximately Rs 77 crore. These expenses stem from increased fuel needs and extended flight times, which are direct consequences of the imposed airspace restrictions by Pakistan.

Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to Indian airlines starting Thursday evening will affect over 800 international flights operated by Indian carriers each week. An analysis of airlines' schedule data shows that these flights will experience longer durations, increased fuel consumption, and potential complications related to crew and flight scheduling. These flights typically pass through Pakistani airspace on their way to destinations west of India. The impact is already evident as Indian airlines' flights from North India to West Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, the UK, and Eastern North America are being rerouted to longer paths.

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium indicates that Indian carriers are scheduled to operate over 6,000 flights one way to various international destinations this April. Weekly, nearly 800 flights are conducted from northern Indian cities to regions like North America, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East. Adjusting flight routes due to the airspace closure could add up to 1.5 hours of flying time for certain routes. This time extension translates into increased costs—approximately Rs 29 lakh per flight to North America and Rs 22.5 lakh to Europe, factoring in landing, parking, and technical halt charges.

The closure is particularly challenging for flights heading to the Middle East, which will need an additional 45 minutes, raising expenses by about Rs 5 lakh per flight. With over 1,200 two-way flights to Europe and North America monthly, the total additional operational cost is estimated at approximately Rs 306 crore, almost matching the overall monthly burden. Consequently, this situation presents payload and aircraft availability issues, alongside crew flying duty limitations for airlines.

Indian airlines are making efforts to adapt their flight schedules due to the restriction on using Pakistani airspace. Amid these developments, IndiGo has announced adjustments to its operations, particularly affecting 50 international routes that will now require longer sectors.

IndiGo has already halted its services to Almaty and Tashkent in Central Asia as the closure of Pakistani airspace makes these destinations unreachable for its aircraft.

In a statement, it noted, "With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo's current fleet." Subsequent cancellations include flights to Almaty from April 27 to at least May 7 and to Tashkent from April 28 to May 7. Other carriers such as Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air are yet to announce cancellations.