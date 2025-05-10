Pakistan Army: A force that is plagued with equipment failures, incompetence and not capable of fight

The Pakistan Army's operational effectiveness has been increasingly compromised due to a confluence of logistical shortcomings, reliance on substandard foreign equipment, and unsuccessful missile endeavours. Recent intelligence reports indicate that the army is grappling with severe shortages of fuel, oil, lubricants, and even food rations, leading to the suspension of military exercises and a reduction in training activities.

This logistical strain is compounded by the army's dependence on Chinese military hardware, which has exhibited significant deficiencies; for instance, the Chinese-made Wing Loong II Unmanned Aerial Systems (UCAVs) were grounded shortly after induction due to crippling defects. Furthermore, the recent deployment of the Fateh-1 missile system has been marred by operational failures, undermining its intended strategic deterrence.

Missing Targets, Hitting Innocents

In a shocking incident, the Pakistan Army misfired a missile that missed its target entirely and landed near a gurudwara in a civilian-populated area. The blast shattered windows, caused panic among the Sikh community, and could have resulted in mass casualties had it struck during prayer hours.

This isn't an isolated case. Pakistan's missile system has a long record of poor targeting and guidance failure:

In 2022, during a "routine test" of a short-range missile, the projectile crashed within Pakistani territory, damaging farmland and injuring villagers.

In early 2024, a similar test exercise led to the missile losing trajectory and exploding mid-air, raising questions about Pakistan’s quality assurance and system integrity.

The gurudwara incident in 2025 is perhaps the most telling — not only a technical failure but a diplomatic and social disaster, as it involved a religious minority that already faces systemic discrimination in Pakistan.

Not Just Poor Aim, Poor Manufacturing Also

This isn’t just about bad targeting. The quality of Pakistani weapons is abysmal, and even worse is the trust in those systems. From faulty guidance systems to failed propulsion, the problems lie in both the hardware and those who built it.

The Fateh-1 Fiasco

On May 10, 2025, the Indian air defense intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani Fateh-1 missile over Sirsa, Haryana. Touted as Pakistan’s pride, the Fateh-1 missile has proven to be a complete disaster. It has failed multiple times — crashing, veering off course, or simply failing to launch. The missile’s failure highlights the sham of Pakistan’s so-called indigenous capability.

A Broken Arsenal

The reality is grim: most of Pakistan’s weapons are outdated, damaged, or flat-out unusable. Tanks malfunction, jets crash during training, and drones bought from China don’t survive takeoff. It’s not an army ready for war — it’s a museum of broken machinery.

TikTok Army

While their weaponry fails, Pakistan Army officers are busy making TikTok videos, chanting "Allah Hu Akbar" to impress the public. Instead of training or strategizing, they're posing for views, turning military service into a social media performance.

Asim Munir’s Theatrical Leadership

Behind the drama is General Asim Munir, scripting a role for himself as a national savior. From orchestrated threats to media manipulation, his focus is not defense but power retention. It's all a stage play to distract the public and remain relevant.

Recent Blunders

In April 2025, Pakistan Army personnel abandoned posts during a rebel ambush in Balochistan.

A missile launched during a test hit a civilian area, injuring multiple children.

Major training exercises like “Azm-e-Nau” were delayed due to fuel shortages and equipment failure—an embarrassment by any standard.

Real Threats, No Real Response

While militants in Waziristan, insurgents in Balochistan, and separatists in Sindh gain ground, the army fails to protect its own soil. It’s a force struggling to maintain control within, let alone project power beyond.

What we see today is a military that run on optics, not operations. It survives on: Chinese-supplied scrap weapons, corrupt procurement, social media manipulation and false flag operations

The Pakistan Army is no longer a professional fighting force. It is an institution run on propaganda, fear-mongering, and PR gimmicks. The world must see this reality: Pakistan’s greatest threat is not external — it’s the hollow army parading within.