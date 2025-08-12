Pakistan army chief Asim Munir singles out Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery in US speech

In a closed-door address in Tampa, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir threatened to target India’s top economic assets — naming Mukesh Ambani’s Jamnagar refinery — and warned of missile strikes on Indian dams in future conflicts.

Speaking to about 120 Pakistani diaspora members at a black-tie dinner hosted by Pakistan’s honorary consul, Munir cited the Reliance Industries Ltd refinery in Gujarat — the world’s largest single-site refining complex — as a potential target.

“I authorized that post to show them what we will do the next time,” he said, referencing a social media image pairing Ambani’s photo with a Quranic verse during recent hostilities, according to Times of India.

It is the first time Pakistan’s top military leader has publicly named such a strategic Indian economic site.

Munir also issued a stark warning on the Indus Waters Treaty, vowing to destroy Indian dams with “10 missiles” if the agreement remains suspended. Phones and digital devices were barred from the event, but multiple attendees shared details with media outlets.

The army chief mixed threats with nationalist rhetoric, telling overseas Pakistanis, “Kisi ki maa kaali ho sakti hai, aur kisi ki dharti-maa kaali ho sakti hai, par maa maa hoti hai,” stressing loyalty to the homeland. He claimed Pakistan’s foundation on the Kalimah would ensure divine blessings in the form of rare earth metals and hydrocarbons.

Munir used the forum to promote Pakistan’s diplomatic positioning, citing the country’s ability to “balance rival powers” and praising the nomination of former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize as an example of rewarding allies.

His US trip centered on attending the retirement ceremony of General Michael Kurilla, outgoing CENTCOM commander, who called Pakistan a “phenomenal partner” in counterterrorism and received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor.