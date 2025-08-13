Pakistan dumping China? Ex-General warns: 'Hope Beijing realises before it sinks billions more'

Former Indian Army General GD Bakshi on Wednesday cautioned China about its defence and financial ties with Pakistan. "The Pakistani generals have happily Dumped China who has given them over 80% of their weapons and over 83 bn $ in loans. It is the most opportunistic and unreliable country in the whole world," the former general wrote on X. "I hope Beijing realises that before it sinks billions of $ more of arms and unrealisable loans into that treacherous state called Pak. Let Beijing not risk its top of the line weapons with Pak. It will ruin their reputation because its madrasa-educated Youth lack the technical expertise to handle them."

Bakshi's remarks come at a time when Pakistan, a country heavily dependent on Chinese investments and defence equipment, appears to be normalising ties with the United States. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has made two visits to Washington in less than two months, and a Donald Trump-linked company is reportedly engaging in cryptocurrency business in Pakistan. Analysts suggest the warming of relations may be America's attempt to reduce China's influence over Islamabad.

China has poured tens of billions of dollars into Pakistan over the last decade, primarily through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship initiative under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These investments have spanned infrastructure projects including highways, ports, power plants, and energy pipelines, alongside massive loans for development and defence procurement. Chinese firms have supplied over 80% of Pakistan's military equipment, while state-backed banks have extended more than $83 billion in loans, aiming to cement long-term strategic and economic influence in the country.

Following Munir's latest visit, the US reaffirmed that its relationship with both India and Pakistan "remains unchanged" and that its diplomats are "committed to both nations." During his second visit in two months, Munir threatened to launch a nuclear war against India and take down "half the world" if Pakistan's existence was at risk. These remarks marked the first known nuclear threats issued against a third country from US soil.

Speaking at a State Department briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted Washington's role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan conflict. "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening,” she said. Bruce also reiterated President Trump’s earlier claim, calling it a “very proud” moment for the US to have been “involved in stopping that potential catastrophe.”

When questioned about whether the US would increase assistance and arms sales to Pakistan "at the expense of US President Donald Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," spokesperson Tammy Bruce responded, "The US relationship with both nations remains unchanged – good. The diplomats are committed to both nations."