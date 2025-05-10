Pakistan faces risks of civil unrest, global isolation: Harsh Goenka on fallout of conflict with India

Amid worsening border tensions with India after Operation Sindoor, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Saturday took to X (formerly Twitter) to decode what Pakistan stands to lose if the situation drags on. The industrialist said that India's western neighbour risks facing civil unrest and global isolation.

Goenka said that Pakistan's 'all-weather friend' China is likely to distance itself from Islamabad if the border tensions with India go on for too long. He further said that the streets of Pakistan could be witness to a situation of civil unrest due to the double whammy of inflation and war.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Goenka said that the Pakistani Army, which is already unpopular among the masses, would face a complete erosion of its credibility. He also said that Pakistan faces the risk of its homegrown terrorists backfiring on them.

If the war drags on, here’s what Pakistan risks:

- Economy collapse: Forex reserves already low, war expenses will drain them

- IMF bailout jeopardy: Global lenders hate instability

- China may distance: Even Beijing avoids losing bets

- Civil unrest: Inflation + war = angry… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 10, 2025

These, however, are not the only challenges that Pakistan would face if such an eventuality were to become a reality. Replying to Goenka's tweet, a user mentioned that Pakistan's problems with Balochistan will also escalate as Baloch fighters and activists will take full advantage of Islamabad's weakening position.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan has hit the panic button as the border tensions with India do not seem to subside so soon.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for a meeting of the National Command Authority, the top civilian-military body that oversees the country's nuclear arsenal, as per media reports.

The meeting came hours after India struck 3 high-value air bases of the Pakistan Air Force -- Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Jhang) in retaliation to Pakistan's recent aggression on the Line of Control (LoC).

India has also struck key military bases in Pakistan. Since Thursday, Pakistan has been launching drones to target key Indian cities and military installations. The Pakistan Army has even targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in Jammu and Punjab.