Pakistan faces suspected cyberattacks as several social handles post suspicious information, then retract

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, there is a broader pattern emerging about a cyberattack on Pakistan, as its official social media handles are being targeted and hacked. Several official Pakistani government handles on X (formerly Twitter) are posting news about escalating conflict, as well as military impact, only to delete the original posts and stating that their accounts have been hacked.

Advertisement

Pakistan Stock Exchange website is one of the notable examples, which remained inaccessible for quite some time in the morning, with a banner on the website that read "PSX website is under maintenance until further notice."

Earlier this morning, the Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan posted on X, saying: "Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast."

However, the tweet was not only deleted, but officials also backtracked and noted that the account was hacked. This was likely followed by the account being removed altogether on X, as searching for it now says that the page does not exist.

Advertisement

A similar pattern ensued when the official account of the Karachi Port Trust posted that the Indian Navy had caused significant damage to the port. "Karachi Port has sustained heavy damage following a strike by India, resulting in unacceptable loss of property. Emergency response efforts are underway. Updates on restoration will be provided regularly. We stand resilient," the Karachi Port Trust's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

KPT's now-deleted post

In fact, the post came almost two hours of the handle claiming that the reports of a naval attack by India are "completely false and baseless". It also claimed that ship traffic, shipping and cargo handling at the port are continuing as usual.

Advertisement

The post was soon deleted and replaced with another one saying Karachi Port is safe and sound, and that the account was hacked.

The account was hacked !

Karachi Port is safe and secure ! — Karachi Port Trust Official (@official_kpt) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile, measures are being taken in India to ensure that the country's financial infrastructure does not fall to any kind of cyberattacks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon be assessing the cybersecurity preparedness of India’s financial institutions. Banks in the country have already been asked to stay on high alert and strengthen their digital security measures as India's conflict with Pakistan escalates.

The meeting with banks will happen in the evening on Friday, 9 May in the wake of heightened concerns for critical banking infrastructure.