Days after Pakistan attacked India with missiles and drones, prompting a quick counter attack that damaged multiple airbases, their prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Islamabad is ready to talk peace with India.

Sharif made the comments during a visit to Kamra air base in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where he interacted with officers and soldiers who were involved in the military confrontation with India. This is Sharif’s second visit to a defence facility after the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He had visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot before this.

"We are ready to talk with it (India) for peace,” he said, adding that conditions for peace include the Kashmir issue.

India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir are and will always be an integral part of the country.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first address to the nation after the India-Pakistan conflict said if India ever talks with Pakistan it would be only on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. "India's stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together,” he had said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6 and 7 in retaliation to the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian armed forces launched a strong counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.