'Pakistan PM would've died if...': Donald Trump's BIG claim on India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a huge claim about the India-Pakistan conflict during his State of the Union (SOTU) address. While reiterating his claim that he stopped 8 wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, Trump claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have died had it not been for his involvement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He also claimed that around 35 million people in Pakistan would have lost their lives during Operation Sindoor had he not stepped in to resolve the conflict.

"In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," he said at the annual SOTU address.

"The Pakistani PM would've died if it were not for my involvement," says President Trump



In my first 10 months, I ended 8 wars, says Trump, takes credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire once again.#Trump #IndiaPakistan #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/1MbCDaCmsY — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 25, 2026

The conflicts that he claimed to have resolved include Israel-Hamas, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, Rwanda-the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia-Azerbaijan, and Cambodia-Thailand.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Trump repeated his claim that he mediated between India and Pakistan during the May 2025 standoff, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack in which civilians were killed by Pakistani terrorists. In response to the attack, India carried out strikes under the codename Operation Sindoor on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated exercise between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahim Yar Khan Air Base.

After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure, including the Adampur Air Base. These attempts were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture.

Advertisement

India has repeatedly denied Trump's claims of resolving the conflict between the two countries. When asked about Trump's claims of playing peacemaker in the conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he "was in the US".

Categorically rejecting any third-party intervention, India has consistently said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart on the military hotline. Pakistan's DGMO requested his Indian counterpart to halt the cross-border offensive, leading to a "ceasefire understanding", according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.