Pakistan targeted Golden Temple on May 8: How India's air defence including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns came to the rescue?

In a significant development, the Indian Army's air defence systems successfully intercepted a "massive air assault" by Pakistan, targeting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This operation, which involved drones and long-range missiles, was detected and neutralised by the Indian Army's modern air defence assets, including the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns, preventing any harm to the historic site.

Intelligence reports had earlier warned of potential strikes on major religious sites, prompting the mobilisation of additional air defence resources around the Golden Temple. This pre-emptive measure ensured comprehensive protection against Pakistan's aerial onslaught.

A senior Army official remarked, "On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple."

This attempted assault followed India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike on terror camps within Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor targeted key terrorist facilities, including Muridke and Bahawalpur, resulting in over 100 militant casualties. While Bahawalpur was the operational nerve centre of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Muridke was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During this period, India's air defence systems showcased their capability by intercepting numerous aerial threats, including drones, missiles, and loitering munitions, thus proving to be an invaluable asset in safeguarding national security.

Pakistan's assault, described as a "massive air assault," was a response to India's actions but was met with robust defensive measures. The Indian Army's round-the-clock surveillance and rapid response ensured that the Golden Temple was left untouched, highlighting the effectiveness of India's air defence strategies. This incident underscores the critical importance of maintaining a vigilant and prepared defence posture in the face of ongoing regional tensions.