'Pakistan will not get water that belongs to India': PM Modi's BIG warning to Islamabad over Indus Waters Treaty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a big warning for Islamabad over the Indus Waters Treaty. While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, PM Modi said that Pakistan will not get India's rightful share of water.

He said that if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to struggle for every penny. He said that now, Pakistan will have to bear heavy costs for attacking and killing Indians.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"If Pakistan continues to export terrorists... then it will have to struggle for every penny. Pakistan will not get India's rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians... will now cost Pakistan heavily. This is India's resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve."

PM Modi's statement came days after media reports indicated that the Indus Waters Treaty will be renegotiated and not be based on the previous conditions. According to sources cited by India Today, India wishes to amend the pact to suit its interests under international regulations requiring the supply of water to lower places.

Sources added that Islamabad's plea to reintroduce the Indus Waters Treaty would be redrafted rather than taken into consideration. According to the Modi administration, the deal was extremely kind to Pakistan, they said.

Advertisement

In 1960, the IWT was signed between the two countries under goodwill and friendship. The World Bank mediated the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which split the six-river system between the two countries.

The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers in the east were still under Indian sovereignty, while the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers in the west were under Pakistani authority. Pakistan, however, has broken that goodwill and friendship by promoting terrorism in the last 3 decades.

Thus, India will not violate international rules but take its fair share of water. Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources wrote to India's Ministry of External Affairs after the pact was suspended, cautioning that a crisis in Pakistan might result from New Delhi's decision to cancel it.

Advertisement

According to sources, in contrast to the original treaty, which was draughted in the 1950s and 1960s, the administration is willing to modify it to reflect the demands and realities of the modern world. The pact needs to be renegotiated in light of the current climate change, glacier melting, river water availability, population growth, and clean energy.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which has endured through wars, crises, and decades of antagonistic diplomacy, currently stands suspended between India and Pakistan. The action came after the Pahalgam terror assault on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including a foreign national.