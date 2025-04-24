'Pakistanis will die without water, this is 56-inch chest,' says Nishikant Dubey on suspension of IWT after Pahalgam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday backed the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty after the terror attack in Pahalgam. Taking to X, Dubey said that Pakistanis will now die without water, attributing it to the "56-inch chest".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led CCS suspended the IWT after the terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 persons, including a Nepali national on Tuesday.

He even claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru "in order to get the Nobel Prize in 1960, shed the blood of Indians by giving them (Pakistanis) the water of Indus, Ravi, Beas, Chenab and Sutlej."

"Nehru ji, the hero of the agreement to give water to the snake, who, in order to get the Nobel Prize in 1960, shed the blood of Indians by giving them water of Indus, Ravi, Beas, Chenab, Sutlej, today Modi ji has stopped the food and water. Pakistanis will die without water, this is the 56-inch chest. Hookah, water, food and water will be stopped, we are workers of Sanatani BJP, we will kill them after torturing them," a translated version of Dubey's post read.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil will hold a meeting with senior officials on Thursday evening regarding the matters related to the Indus Waters Treaty.

Commenting on the suspension of the treaty, Patil said: "Whatever treaty has been done with them (Pakistan) till date, all of them should be cancelled. But it takes time... The government has taken a good decision by suspending the water treaty."

Previously, Pradeep Kumar Saxena, who served as India's Indus Water Commissioner for more than 6 years, said India has multiple options. He said that Wednesday's announcement could be the first step towards the abrogation of the treaty, if the government decided to do so.

"Although there is no explicit provision in the treaty for its abrogation, Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on Law of the Treaties provides sufficient room under which the treaty can be repudiated in view of the fundamental change of circumstances which has occurred with regard to those existing at the time of conclusion of the treaty," he told news agency PTI in an interview.

The attack that took place in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow on Tuesday is one of the deadliest attacks in the Kashmir Valley ever since the Pulwama attack in 2019 which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.