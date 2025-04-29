Pakistan's ISI planning big offensive in J&K? Intel note says Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals, security forces, police on radar

Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to execute targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, non-local individuals, and police personnel especially those belonging to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), particularly in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts, India Today reported citing intelligence inputs.

As per these inputs, terrorist organisations continue to remain active across North, Central, and South Kashmir. The possibility of an attack targeting the railways infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley cannot be ruled due to which the agencies have advised that the movement of railway security personnel in Kashmir must be limited to ensure their safety.

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, militant organisations are actively planning attacks specifically targeting security forces and non-local individuals in the coming days.

Furthermore, the intelligence inputs indicate that a day before the Pahalgam attack, a local terrorist identified as Hasher Parray from Bandipora was spotted along with an over ground worker (OGW) moving from the Kreeri Village to Pattan Railway Track in Baramulla.

The two were reportedly seen armed with small weapons and could target security forces or initiate a terror-related incident. Following these inputs from the intel agencies, the J&K government has closed down 48 out of the total 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley.

Tourist spots including Yousmarg, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Verinag Garden, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, and Akad Park, among others. Popular hotels and resorts like Padshapal Resorts, Cherry Tree Resort, Eco Village Resort, and Forest Hill Cottage have been closed temporarily.

Recreational activities such as paragliding at Astanmarg View Point and visits to the Buddhist Monastery and Dachigam beyound Trout Farm have also been put on hold.

On April 22, a total of 5-6 terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, killing 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has taken the responsibility of the attack.