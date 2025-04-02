'UPA would have handed over Parliament building to Waqf if...,' Rijiju's explosive claim in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha amid uproar from the Opposition benches. There will be an 8-hour long debate in the Lok Sabha, following which the voting will take place.

During his address, Rijiju said that the changes made by the Congress-led UPA government gave it an overriding effect over other statutes, thus, reinforcing the need for new amendments.

Related Articles

The UPA government in 2013 brought in section 108, which gave Waqf overriding power on all other laws. "How can be such a law accepted in this country? In 2013, a clause was added in Waqf by user. There was a legal dispute going in Delhi since 1978," Rijiju said amid chaos in the Parliament.

Rijiju alleged that the Congress handed over 123 properties to Waqf before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He further claimed that had the government not introduced the Bill, the Delhi Waqf Board claimed prime government properties, including CGO Complex and Parliament Building.

"Had we not introduced the Bill, even the Parliament building would have been claimed as Waqf property," he claimed, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped the takeover of Parliament by Waqf.

The Union Minister explained that PM Modi stopped the Asset Handover Notification when he came to office for the first time in 2014. "Had Modi govt not come to power, who knows what all properties would have been denotified."

He even mentioned that in 2013, the Centre gave unbridled rights to the Waqf Boards. The minister said that past governments made separate Waqf Boards for Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Defending the proposed reforms, the Union Minister said, "Why are we being challenged when we are introducing positive changes? Those who have no direct involvement in the bill are being misled and provoked."

Rijiju mentioned that the bill is only aimed at managing Waqf properties. He said that the Bill would not meddle with religious institutions and there would be no impact the management of mosques in the country.

Citing the need for a secular and inclusive Waqf Board, he stated the government wants the representation of women besides Shia and Bohra communities as well as non-Muslims to be a part of the body.

Previously, the Union Minister said that the ruling party spoke to all stakeholders with regards to the Bill. He mentioned that in total, 284 delegations, 25 states, and union territory Waqf boards gave their submission in the JPC.

"I have ensured equal time for amendments from both sides, without any differentiation," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said before asking Rijiju to speak.

Before Rijiju rose to speak, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Waqf Bill, saying that all procedures, including setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), were followed in the Waqf Bill.

He mentioned the Bill underwent scrutiny by the JPC and suggestions were incorporated before Cabinet approval.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah said that the grand old party is unable to accept positive changes to the Bill. "We are not like the Congress committee, which was merely a rubber stamp. Our committee conducted thorough discussions and deliberations," Shah said.