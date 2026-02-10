Parliament session in Delhi: Kiren Rijiju releases video showing Oppn MPs gathering near PM Modi's chair in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday posted a video from inside the Lok Sabha related to the chaos that unfolded on February 4, when several women Congress MPs gathered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat shortly before his scheduled speech. The session was later adjourned amid the commotion, and Speaker Om Birla had advised the Prime Minister not to attend the House that day.

In a post accompanying the video, Rijiju criticised the conduct of the Congress MPs, saying, "Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behaviour by their MPs!! If we had not stopped all the BJP MPs and allowed the women MPs to confront Congress. MPs, it would have led to a very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament".

The video also captured the MPs holding a large banner that read, "Jo uchit samjho, wahin karo" (Do what you think is right). They reportedly stayed near the Prime Minister’s seat and did not move despite repeated requests from Rijiju and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who appealed to them to step aside.

Earlier, Birla had stated that he suggested Modi skip the proceedings after receiving information that Opposition MPs were planning to create a disruption. The footage shared by Rijiju now shows women MPs moving towards the Prime Minister's chair while the atmosphere in the House appeared charged.

The message on the banner was linked to a controversy surrounding a magazine article based on the former Army chief General (Retd.) M.M. Naravane’s unpublished book Four Stars of Destiny. The issue had already sparked a political debate after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mentioned it briefly during a speech in Parliament earlier.

At the time, when news first emerged that the Speaker had advised the Prime Minister not to attend the session, details of what had taken place inside the House were unclear. Even after the video surfaced, it remains uncertain what exactly the Congress MPs intended to do.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had also claimed that several Opposition women MPs entered the well of the House and moved towards the Prime Minister's chair, which escalated tensions to the point that Modi did not enter the chamber.