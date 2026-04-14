Parliament session: Will Lok Sabha seats go up from 543 to 850? What we know so far

Parliament session news: The central government has proposed expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, a move aimed at implementing the long-pending women’s reservation law alongside a fresh delimitation exercise. Sources told India Today that a draft bill outlining this expansion has been shared with Members of Parliament (MPs), with the government planning to take up key constitutional amendments during a special three-day sitting of Parliament.

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The special session has been convened to amend provisions tied to a 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and to carry out delimitation of constituencies based on the 2011 Census.

The increase in seats is intended to facilitate a smoother rollout of the quota by redrawing constituencies. Under the proposal, 815 seats would be allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories, bringing the total strength to 850. These changes are expected to take effect from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition is preparing to challenge the government’s delimitation initiative, particularly the use of 2011 Census data. Parties such as AAP, RJD, and DMK are expected to argue for the exercise to be based on updated 2021 Census figures.

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Sources suggest that several INDIA bloc parties may also seek clarity on the longstanding demand for a “quota within quota” for women from backward classes.

A strategy meeting of Opposition leaders and allies, including AAP, is scheduled at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi. Leaders from TMC and DMK, which are in power in poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, are expected to attend.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien questioned the government’s intent, arguing that the proposed amendments focus more on delimitation than on implementing women’s reservation. “Constitutional Amendment Bills are to be taken up on April 16. Where is the copy of the bill?” he asked, also highlighting the timing of the session, called weeks before state elections.

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He noted that the BJP would need Opposition support to pass constitutional amendments, which require a two-thirds majority in Parliament. The Opposition bloc is relying on this requirement to push its demands and seek greater clarity from the government.