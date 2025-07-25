Parliament session: Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday; Op Sindoor to be on agenda

In a pivotal development aimed at restoring order, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting on Friday, ensuring the smooth functioning of the House from Monday. This follows days of disruption as opposition members voiced their dissent within the well of the house over various issues.

The primary agenda as the Lok Sabha reconvenes will be a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', a matter of significant political and strategic implications. After a meeting with leaders from all parties, the Speaker accepted the Opposition's demand to discuss Operation Sindoor in the Lok sabha on July 28.

"Come, there will be a discussion to end the stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government," Birla encouraged, urging MPs to express disagreements in accordance with house norms.

“There's a way to register a protest. If you don't want to run the Parliament...the house is adjourned till 2:00 PM today,” Birla previously said.

Opposition's demand for discussion in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor has been accepted. The discussion will be taken up on 28th July. https://t.co/uHzxKXoGeY — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Earlier that day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had raised an adjournment motion, highlighting what he deemed the 'Mass Disenfranchisement of 52 Lakh Voters in Bihar'. The opposition has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament on concerns including the Pahalgam terror attack and the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

Further agitation stems from international claims, specifically US President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The ongoing tensions reveal a highly charged atmosphere in Parliament, with key domestic and global issues taking centre stage.

With an agreement to resume regular parliamentary functions, the Lok Sabha is poised to delve into the details of Operation Sindoor, a topic of keen interest for both the government and opposition.