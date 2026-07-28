Parliament set for first major debate of Monsoon Session on Anti-paper leak bill; Here's what the bill proposes

"All political parties have agreed to discuss the anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday. Following Om Birla's initiative and sustained dialogue, floor leaders have agreed to commence discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026," a parliamentary source said.

On Monday, Birla had adjourned the House until 5 pm and provided both the government and Opposition time to reach an agreement. He reminded members that six hours had been allotted for discussion on the bill, with additional time available if required.

"The House has been elected to discuss bills, not raise slogans," Birla told MPs.

What the anti-paper leak bill proposes

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, days after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following the NEET paper leak controversy.

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The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, by introducing stricter punishment for organised examination fraud.

Under the proposed amendments, those involved in organised paper leaks could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, while organised malpractice could attract fines of up to ₹10 crore. The government has positioned the legislation as a key measure to restore confidence in the public examination system.

Why the Opposition stalled proceedings

While Opposition parties have supported stronger action against examination fraud, they have objected to holding a debate before the government responds to allegations of police excesses during protests over the NEET issue.

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saw clashes during the Chalo Sansad march on July 20, with Opposition parties alleging excessive use of force against students and demonstrators.

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In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition leaders have demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah before allowing regular proceedings to continue. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that the Opposition was not against the bill but wanted the government to address the police action first.

Government pushes back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju argued that the Opposition’s disruption was delaying discussion on legislation directly linked to the concerns raised by students.

"The youth of the country are watching. Everyone wants to hear the discussion on this bill," Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha.

Debate carries political significance

Tuesday’s discussion will mark the first major parliamentary debate on education-related issues after Pradhan’s resignation.

The government is expected to highlight the bill as a response to concerns over examination integrity, while the Opposition is likely to argue that stronger laws must be accompanied by accountability over the NEET paper leak and the police response to protests.