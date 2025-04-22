Pawars set for reunion? Sharad and Ajit hold third meeting in Pune; Sule says 'family never separated'

Speculation over a possible political truce between Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar has intensified after the duo held a closed-door meeting in Pune — their third interaction in just over two weeks. The meeting took place after a stakeholder session at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, chaired by Sharad Pawar, and was attended only by close confidants of the two leaders.

"The meeting lasted for over two hours. Apart from the two Pawars, only a handful of their closest confidants were present. This marks the third such meeting outside of formal functions. Something seems to be brewing, but we do not know exactly what is unfolding between the two leaders,” a senior NCP leader told The New Indian Express. "If they decide to come together, it will be welcomed, as Maharashtra has already witnessed a family reunion," the leader added.

The report, citing sources, said that business figures close to the Pawar family are quietly working behind the scenes to facilitate a realignment, seeing it as beneficial for the state's political stability and cooperative sector. "While Ajit Pawar is open to it, Sharad Pawar has consistently refused to align with the BJP as long as he is alive," a source told TNIE. "He maintains that he will not compromise with a party that has a communal ideology."

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, responding to questions about the potential reunion, said political differences have never eroded family ties. “The Pawar family never separated. All siblings have been raised with the values instilled by our grandparents. There may be political differences among us, but we've never allowed that to affect our personal bonds,” Sule said.

Asked whether she would accept a merger of the two factions, Sule replied: “Whatever decision Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, it will be accepted.” On reports of Ajit’s softened tone toward his uncle, she said: “If Dada has become soft, everyone has welcomed it. But just because he is being soft doesn't necessarily mean some major change is happening.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut went a step further, declaring the Pawars had already reconciled. “Both Pawars have come together already. Have you seen us talking to Eknath Shinde or sharing a public platform with him? We won’t meet,” Raut said. He also took a dig at the NCP’s institutional base, saying, “We don’t possess education and sugar institutions. We don’t have Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Vidya Pratisthan etc.”

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said he wouldn't be surprised if the Pawars eventually came together. “They have already given indications. Rohit Pawar used to criticise Ajit Pawar regularly, but now he is at Ajit’s feet,” he said.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal insisted the recent meetings were aimed at resolving issues related to the cooperative and education sectors. “The meetings between the party chief Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar take place at different institutions to resolve issues,” he said.

The rift between Sharad and Ajit Pawar dates back to July 2023, when Ajit split the NCP and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti government. The move caused a major upheaval within the party, with a majority of MLAs backing Ajit. In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Ajit’s NCP won 41 out of 57 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) managed just 10.