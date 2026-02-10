Penguin denies release of ex-army chief's book as Delhi Police probe alleged leak

A political storm erupted in Delhi even before a single copy hit the shelves. Hours after the Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of an unauthorised version of former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s memoir, Penguin Random House India issued a firm clarification: the book has not been published in any form.

The publisher stepped in amid growing controversy surrounding Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny, which is yet to receive mandatory clearance from authorities.

Publisher denies any release

In an official statement, Penguin Random House India said it holds the sole publishing rights to the memoir but has not released it in print or digital format.

"We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India," the statement added.

The publisher warned that any version currently circulating, whether in print, PDF, or digital format, amounts to copyright infringement and must be halted immediately.

It further stated that legal action would be pursued against individuals involved in the unauthorised dissemination of the material, adding that the clarification was issued to formally place its position on record.

Police probe into alleged leak

The clarification followed the registration of an FIR by the Delhi Police over claims that a pre-print version of the memoir was being shared online without mandatory approval from competent authorities.

In a statement, the police said they had taken cognisance of reports circulating on social media and online forums suggesting that a typeset PDF version of the book was available on certain websites. Some online platforms were also seen displaying the book cover as though it were available for purchase.

A case has been registered with the Special Cell to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged leak or breach involving a publication that has not yet been officially cleared. The probe is underway.

Controversy spills into Parliament

The issue escalated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen holding what appeared to be a copy of the book within the Parliament complex.

The development triggered sharp exchanges in the Lok Sabha, leading to repeated disruptions and the suspension of eight MPs for the remainder of the Budget session.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier stated that the book "does not exist" in its approved form, as it has not received clearance from the Ministry of Defence. Under existing rules, former senior military officers must obtain prior approval before publishing memoirs that may contain sensitive or classified material.

Rahul Gandhi later alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided responding in Parliament amid the controversy surrounding the memoir.

With no officially published copy in circulation and a police investigation now underway, the episode has turned an unpublished manuscript into the centre of a political and legal flashpoint.