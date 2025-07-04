‘People call her Bihar’s daughter,’ says PM Modi; all about Trinidad & Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Trinidad and Tobago, as part of his five-nation tour, called PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar ‘Bihar ki beti’. “The ancestors of PM Kamla were from Bihar's Buxar. She has also visited the place. People consider her the daughter of Bihar,” he said, while addressing the Indian diaspora.

The event was attended by the PM, along with other dignitaries and over 4,000 people. It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to this Caribbean island nation since 1999.

WHO IS KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR?

Kamla Persad-Bissessar took the oath of office on May 1, 2025, returning to the role she first held in 2010.

Persad-Bissessar's political journey began in 1987 when she served as an alderman for St. Patrick County Council. She has been a Member of Parliament for Siparia since 1995, during which time she held positions such as Attorney General and Minister of Education.

She has a BA (Hons), a Diploma in Education, and a B.A. of Laws (Hons.) along with a Legal Education Certificate. Persad-Bissessar also has an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business in 2006.

Today’s community programme in Port of Spain was made even more special by the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I thank her for the kind words and the emphasis on strong India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/sSlnygcCvA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

In her early career, Persad-Bissessar worked as a social worker in England and taught at several institutions across the Caribbean, including the University of the West Indies. She later transitioned into a full-time career in law before entering politics.

Throughout her political career, she has been a prominent figure in the United National Congress (UNC), serving as the Leader of the Opposition multiple times. Her leadership of the UNC has been pivotal in her political successes.

Persad-Bissessar first made history in 2010 as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Her latest electoral success reaffirms her continued relevance and influence in the country's political sphere.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is married to Dr. Gregory Bissessar and they have one son. Her personal and professional journey reflects a strong dedication to public service and education.

INDIA AND TRINIDAD & TOBAGO CONNECTION

He said the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago may have left their soil, but not their soul. "They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayan in their hearts. They left their soil, but not their soul. They were not just migrants. They were messengers of a timeless civilisation," he said.

PM Modi’s comments were not without any basis. Trinidad and Tobago has always had a close cultural and people connection with India. In the dinner hosted by PM Kamla, the food was served on Sohari leaves – a ritual followed in many parts of Southern and Eastern India. Food in Hindu religious functions and other auspicious occasions in Trinidad and Tobago is served in Sohari leaves.

PM Modi also highlighted the significant contributions of the Girmitiya community to various countries, saying their impact has been cultural, economic and spiritual. He acknowledged the role they have played in shaping the nations they settled in.

Modi mentioned that he brought a replica of the Ram temple and some water from the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. He also carried water from the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual gathering held earlier this year.

He requested Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to offer the holy waters of the Sarayu river and the Maha Kumbh to the Ganga Dhara in Trinidad and Tobago. Modi expressed hope that these waters would bless the people of the country.

The Prime Minister also said that India is working on creating a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community. This community consists of indentured labourers sent from British India to work on plantations in South Africa, Fiji, Mauritius and the Caribbean islands.

