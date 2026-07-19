Pest infestation found at Hyderabad units producing sweets, cookies and cakes during food safety inspections

The Hyderabad Food Safety Task Force (H-FAST) has flagged a series of hygiene and sanitation lapses at food manufacturing units across the city after conducting inspections at facilities producing sweets, cakes, cookies and Osmania biscuits, according to a report by India Today.

The inspections, carried out by H-FAST along with Food Safety Officer (FSO) Dyvanidhi, reportedly revealed unhygienic conditions, pest infestation and other violations of food safety norms at multiple establishments.

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Officials said the violations came to light during checks conducted as part of the Food Safety Department's ongoing enforcement drive to ensure that food products are manufactured under hygienic conditions and in compliance with food safety regulations.

According to the department, action has already been initiated against the establishments found violating food safety standards. Authorities reiterated that strict action would be taken against food business operators found flouting prescribed norms.

The enforcement drive is aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring that consumers receive food products that are prepared, handled and stored in accordance with safety and hygiene requirements, officials said.

The Food Safety Department has been carrying out regular inspections across Hyderabad as part of its efforts to improve compliance and curb unsafe food manufacturing practices.