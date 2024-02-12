Petition filed in court against sealing of borders, internet suspension amidst farmers'

A legal challenge was brought on Monday before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Uday Partap Singh, an advocate from Panchkula, Haryana. The petition contested the actions of the Haryana government, which had sealed borders and suspended mobile internet services in anticipation of a protest march by farmers to Delhi scheduled for February 13.

The farmers, represented by groups such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, were mobilizing to demand the enactment of laws guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The petitioner argued that the sealing of the border, particularly at Shambhu near Ambala, and the suspension of communication services in districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, were unlawful measures aimed at preventing farmers from exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest peacefully.

These actions were said to infringe upon fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution of India, obstructing not only the protesters but also affecting residents, emergency services, and professionals who rely on unimpeded travel and communication.

The plea highlighted the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Ambala and Kaithal districts, along with physical barriers like cemented barricades and spike strips, as evidence of the state's intent to suppress dissent and stifle democratic expression.

It called for an immediate stay on these "obstructive" actions and demanded respect for human rights and legal principles in accordance with the rule of law.

The matter was set to be heard on Tuesday, following the filing of the petition, as the farmers' march drew closer and the authorities' preparations intensified.

