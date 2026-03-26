Fuel prices across India remained unchanged on March 26, despite ongoing concerns in global crude markets due to disruptions in key shipping routes. All eyes are on petrol and diesel pricing ahead of the state elections.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.67 per litre. Prices are higher in Mumbai, with petrol at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.03 per litre.

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In major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above Rs 100 per litre. Chennai saw a slight alteration in fuel prices.

Fuel prices in key cities (March 26)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad 107.46 95.7 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Chennai 100.90 92.49

No fuel shortage

The government on Wednesday stated there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or engage in panic buying. While LPG supplies remain affected due to the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the government assured that petrol and diesel stocks are sufficient and retail outlets are functioning normally nationwide.

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Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. She added that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained across the country.

Sharma said rumours have led to unusually high sales and crowding at petrol pumps in some areas, despite adequate fuel availability at all retail outlets and oil terminals.

What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

Fuel prices at the pump are shaped by a combination of global, economic, and domestic factors. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.

