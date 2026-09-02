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Petrol, diesel prices today, September 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol, diesel prices today, September 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

With Brent crude trading around $91.13 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:09 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today, September 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & morePetrol, diesel prices today, September 2

Fuel prices across India remain largely stable as September begins, with petrol and diesel rates holding steady in most major cities. The national average petrol price stands at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per litre.

ALSO READ: September money changes: LPG, airfares, bank charges and more that could affect your budget

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Metro City Rates

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, marking the same rate as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre, the same as yesterday’s rate. Delhi sees petrol at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.2 per litre, reflecting the capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metros.

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L)
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Chennai 107.77 99.55
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82

In other major cities, including Bengaluru records petrol at ₹111.68 per litre and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre, while Hyderabad sees the highest metro rates with petrol at ₹115.69 per litre and diesel at ₹103.82 per litre. Kolkata’s diesel rate stands at ₹99.82 per litre, while Chennai’s is ₹99.55 per litre, both slightly down from yesterday’s rate.

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ALSO READ: E20 row: Supreme Court refuses petition seeking direction for disclosure of percentage of ethanol content in petrol

What This Means for You

With Brent crude trading around $91.13 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers are advised to monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes can cause variations even within the same state.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

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On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:09 AM IST
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