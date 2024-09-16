‘Petrol should be Rs 48, diesel Rs 69’: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of ‘fuel loot’

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, lashed out at the Modi government for failing to reduce fuel prices despite the dip in crude oil prices. He said the BJP government’s “fuel loot continues”, and warned that the states going for elections will reject this price rise.

“Crude Oil Prices have reduced by 32.5%, yet BJP's Fuel Loot continues! Election going states shall defeat BJP & reject this Modi-induced Price Rise!

On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) -

Crude per barrel was $107.49

Petrol - Rs 71.51

Diesel - Rs 57.28

On Sept 16, 2024 -

Crude per barrel is $72.48, yet

Petrol - Rs 94.72

Diesel - Rs 87.62,” said Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added that according to the current oil prices, petrol should be reduced to Rs 48.27 and diesel should be Rs 69. Kharge accused the Modi government of “robbing” people of Rs 35 lakh crore by taxing fuel.

Brent crude futures for October were up 49 cents or 0.7 per cent at $69.14 a barrel on Monday, while November futures were up 38 cents or 0.5 per cent at $71.99 a barrel.

In the previous session, both contracts had settled lower over concerns about supply disruptions easing as Gulf of Mexico crude production resumed after Hurricane Francine.

Kharge is not the only opposition leader to criticise the government over fuel prices. TMC MP Derek O’Brien asked why petrol prices in India are not decreasing despite a fall in global crude oil prices.

The TMC leader said that while crude oil prices fell by nearly 24 per cent in the last 10 years, petrol prices increased by 30 per cent. “Windfall profits of oil companies are NOT being passed on to consumers,” he said.

