Planning an Egypt trip? Indian tourist reveals surprise charges at pyramids, ₹100 cab ride allegedly costs ₹1,200

The woman said visiting Egypt’s famous historical sites was more expensive than she had expected. At the Giza pyramid complex, she said visitors need an entry ticket, while entering individual pyramids requires additional charges.

She questioned whether the experience inside the pyramids justified the extra cost, saying visitors have to pay separately for different attractions. Museums displaying artefacts recovered from the sites also require separate tickets.

“The entire system works like a menu," she said.

Her experience at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor was similar. She said the entry ticket covered only a limited number of tombs, while visiting the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun required another ticket.

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Cab fares allegedly jumped from 100 to 1,200

Transport was another source of frustration. She said Uber operates in Cairo but getting around other cities was more difficult.

Recalling her experience in Luxor, she alleged that local drivers quoted fares much higher than those shown on the app. She claimed that for a ride listed at around 100, drivers demanded between 1,000 and 1,200 instead.

She also alleged that people frequently approached her while sightseeing, asked where she was from and then requested bakshish, or tips.

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Tourists share mixed experiences

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Her video prompted mixed reactions online. One user said booking a private tour company had made their Egypt trip a memorable one.

“Can I put my two cents in?” the user wrote, adding that they had faced an issue with their entry payment but had an otherwise excellent experience after booking through a private tour company. “No one bothers you, you get the best value for money,” the user said, urging others to research and find a reputable tour guide company.

Another user wrote, “Thanks for the video. Egypt was one of my dream locations. Now I don't want to go there after hearing your experience.”

A third user said, “Pyramids are the only way Egypt makes money via tourism. And the problem you mentioned is literally EVERYWHERE. Especially near the 7 wonders of the world.”