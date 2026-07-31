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Planning to book Tatkal tickets? Indian Railways' August 1 rule change may surprise you

Planning to book Tatkal tickets? Indian Railways' August 1 rule change may surprise you

Indian Railways is introducing a new token-based system designed to cut down waiting time, reduce overcrowding, and let passengers finish their booking in a single visit instead of two.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 6:30 AM IST
Planning to book Tatkal tickets? Indian Railways' August 1 rule change may surprise youIf you rely on Tatkal tickets for last-minute travel, this is a change you can't afford to miss.

From August 1, 2026, booking a Tatkal train ticket at railway reservation counters is about to look very different. No more standing in line twice — collect your token and your ticket in one go.

Indian Railways is introducing a new token-based system designed to cut down waiting time, reduce overcrowding, and let passengers finish their booking in a single visit instead of two. If you rely on Tatkal tickets for last-minute travel, this is a change you can't afford to miss.

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Why did the government introduce this system?

Indian Railways has introduced this system to make offline Tatkal bookings smoother and more transparent. It also aims to reduce long queues at reservation counters, prevent overcrowding and improve crowd management.

Will bookings via the IRCTC app be impacted?

Online Tatkal bookings via the IRCTC app and the Rail Connect app remain unchanged. The system applies only to offline bookings at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

What are the token distribution timings?

Separate token windows have been prescribed for AC and non-AC Tatkal bookings in line with existing booking schedules.

  • AC Tatkal: 8:30 am–9:00 am (booking starts at 10:00 am)
  • Non-AC Tatkal: 9:30 am–10:00 am (booking starts at 11:00 am)

What is the booking process? 

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  • Visit the reservation counter during the token distribution window
  • Collect a token and wait for your token number to be announced
  • Submit the reservation form and complete payment using cash, UPI, card or other accepted payment methods
  • Receive the booked Tatkal ticket

Who all will get priority? 

Each window will initially issue 10 tokens for AC classes, followed by 15 tokens for non-AC classes, with fixed daily limits at each counter. Category A tokens will be reserved for passengers booking for themselves or immediate family, and these will get top priority.

Category B tokens will be issued for all other general passengers or commercial requests and are processed after Category A. If seats are available after serving all the token holders, counters will open to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

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    Key rules to know, documents required

    Tokens are non-transferable and strictly tied to the individual who collected them. In order to complete your ticket booking, you need to carry a valid government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card. Direct OTP authentication will also take place to match the traveller's ID to prevent fake bookings.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 31, 2026 6:30 AM IST
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