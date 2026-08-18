Planning to buy a home near Jewar Airport? These new projects could change the area's future

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Major infrastructure push for Jewar Airport Region

A medical hub will be developed across 500 acres in Sectors 13 and 14, while a university township will come up over 480 acres in Sector 14. These projects are meant to expand treatment and higher education facilities in the Jewar airport region.

To promote sports, an international stadium will be built on 50 acres in Sector 23D. For farmers, a hi-tech mandi will be developed on 36 acres in Sector 34 to make the sale, purchase and storage of crops easier and to help them secure the right price.

Expanding connectivity, industry

With transport demand rising around Noida International Airport, YEIDA has decided to build an inter-state bus terminal in Sector 23C to improve connectivity and passenger convenience. To attract foreign investment in electronics and technology manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh, Taiwan City has been approved on 300 acres in Sector 6. In the same sector, a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing cluster has been cleared on 100 to 125 acres to support business activity and jobs.

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Higher land rates to boost farmer support

The board has also increased land purchase rates by 6 per cent under Phase 1 for farmers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr through mutual agreement. The new rate has risen from ₹4,300 to ₹4,558 per square metre, while an alternative rate of ₹4,037 per square metre has been fixed along with a 7 per cent abadi plot rate. Together, these projects are expected to speed up development in the Jewar airport area and strengthen it as a major industrial and institutional centre.