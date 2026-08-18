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Planning to buy a home near Jewar Airport? These new projects could change the area's future

Planning to buy a home near Jewar Airport? These new projects could change the area's future

The plan is aimed at improving facilities in the region, attracting major companies and creating new employment opportunities for people.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Planning to buy a home near Jewar Airport? These new projects could change the area's futureThe Landscape Near Jewar Airport Is Set to Change

The Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEIDA) has approved several new projects to develop the area near Jewar-Noida Airport into a large modern centre. The plan is aimed at improving facilities in the region, attracting major companies and creating new employment opportunities for people.

Under the plan, a major medical hub and a university township will be developed to strengthen healthcare and higher education, while an international stadium and a large inter-state bus terminal have also been approved. YEIDA has also cleared Taiwan City and a special pharma cluster for pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing, along with a modern mandi for farmers.

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READ ALSO: YEIDA begins planning power for 46 new sectors; here's why homebuyers should keep an eye on it

Major infrastructure push for Jewar Airport Region

A medical hub will be developed across 500 acres in Sectors 13 and 14, while a university township will come up over 480 acres in Sector 14. These projects are meant to expand treatment and higher education facilities in the Jewar airport region.

To promote sports, an international stadium will be built on 50 acres in Sector 23D. For farmers, a hi-tech mandi will be developed on 36 acres in Sector 34 to make the sale, purchase and storage of crops easier and to help them secure the right price.

Expanding connectivity, industry

With transport demand rising around Noida International Airport, YEIDA has decided to build an inter-state bus terminal in Sector 23C to improve connectivity and passenger convenience. To attract foreign investment in electronics and technology manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh, Taiwan City has been approved on 300 acres in Sector 6. In the same sector, a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing cluster has been cleared on 100 to 125 acres to support business activity and jobs.

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READ ALSO: Noida Airport just got closer for millions — the Yamuna-EPE interchange opens in October

Higher land rates to boost farmer support

The board has also increased land purchase rates by 6 per cent under Phase 1 for farmers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr through mutual agreement. The new rate has risen from ₹4,300 to ₹4,558 per square metre, while an alternative rate of ₹4,037 per square metre has been fixed along with a 7 per cent abadi plot rate. Together, these projects are expected to speed up development in the Jewar airport area and strengthen it as a major industrial and institutional centre.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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