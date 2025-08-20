'Players are victims, won't be penalised': Bill to regulate online gaming, betting passed in Lok Sabha

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Parliament that players of these games are victims and they won't be penalised.

Furthermore, the bill outlaws all online betting and gambling activities as well as online fantasy sports such as Poker, Rummy and other card games. Online lotteries have also been outlawed as per this Bill.

Advertisement

It also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games. If passed in the Rajya Sabha as well, the Bill bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any such games.

Moreover, MPs across party lines mentioned that citizens in their constituencies have been deeply affected, with people dying by suicide caused by heavy monetary losses due to addiction to online games and gambling.

"When faced with a choice between addressing a large social issue that is impacting middle-income families and supporting an industry, we will always put the well-being of the society first," the Union Minister said.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 defines an online game as "one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment".

Advertisement

Once the legislation is passed in both Houses, offering or facilitating online money gaming will attract a fine of up to ₹1 crore and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years. Law enforcement agencies will also be empowered to block access to unlawful gaming platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Not just this, the Centre will also set up a national-level online gaming authority or designate any existing authority/authorities or any other agency for oversight.

Their functions include categorisation and registration of online games, determination of whether a game qualifies as a money game, and handling complaints and grievances related to online games. They will also have the authority to issue guidelines, orders and codes of practice to ensure compliance.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw also told the Lok Sabha that the government will introduce dedicated schemes to support the growth and promotion of esports and online social games.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will frame the guidelines and standards for conducting e-sports events. Training academies, research centres and technology platforms for the advancement of esports will also be established.

The Central government will also facilitate the platforms for the development and distribution of safe, age-appropriate social and educational games. Awareness programmes will also be conducted on the positive role of social games in recreation, skill-development and digital literacy.